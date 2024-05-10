⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(5-10 May 2024)

▫️From 5 to 10 May 2024, in response to the Kiev regime's attempts to damage objects of Russian power infrastructure and defence industry enterprises of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, 27 group strikes by long-range high-precision sea- and air-based weaponry, including the Kinzhal aeroballistic hypersonic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, were delivered, as a result of which Ukrainian power infrastructure, military industry enterprises, and rail road infrastructure were wiped out.

In addition, strikes were delivered at air defence weaponry, POL bases, uncrewed surface vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles production and maintenance workshops, temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian nationalists formations and foreign mercenaries, as well as AFU manpower and hardware clusters on rail road loading stations.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces liberated Kotlyarovka & Kislovka (Kharkov region), as well as inflicted losses on units of nine AFU brigades near Stelmakhovka, Novoselkovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Novosadovoye (Donetsk People's Republic) & Sinkovka (Kharkov reg).

14 counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of 3 AFU brigades & 1 UKR Nat'l Guard Brigade were repelled near Krakhmalnoye (Kharkov reg), Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic) & Grigorovka (DPR).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 1,015 UKR troops, 3 tanks, including 2 German-made Leopard tanks, five armoured fighting vehicles, including 1 U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, 5 motor vehicles & 23 field artillery howitzers, including 5 western-made samples.

One U.S.-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery warfare station was also neutralised.

▫️During active combat operations, units of the Yug Group of Forces continued to advance to the depth of enemy defences.

Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of two AFU assault brigades, 8 mechanised brigades, 3 territorial defence brigade brigades near Spornoye, Andreyevka, Elizavetovka, Kurdyumovka, Pobeda & Grigorovka (DPR).

One counter-attack launched by assault detachments of one AFU mechanised brigade was repelled near Krasnoye (DPR).

The AFU losses more than 1,985 UKR troops, 3 tanks, 6 armoured fighting vehicles, including 1 U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, 26 motor vehicles, 35 field artillery howitzers, including 13 supplied to UKR by Western countries.

The U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 and AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery warfare stations, as well as 3 field ammo depots were wiped out.

▫️Units of the Tsentr GOFs liberated Novokalinovo (DPR), inflicted losses on units of 12 AFU brigades, and repelled 48 enemy counter-attacks near Semyonovka, Solovyovo, Ocheretino, and Netaylovo (DPR).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 2,360 UKR troops, 4 tanks, including 1 German-made Leopard tank & 2 U.S.-made Abrams tanks, 16 armoured fighting vehicles, including 2 US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehics & 1 German-made Marder infantry fighting vehicle, 30 field artillery howitzers & 1 Czech-made Vampire MLRS.

▫️Units of the Vostok GOFs improved the tactical situation & inflicted losses on 2 AFU mechanised brigades & 2 territorial defence brigs near Urozhaynoye, Staromayorskoye, Vodyanoye & Prechistovka (DPR).The AFU losses amounted to up to 860 UKR troops, 7 tanks, 8 armoured fighting vehics, 19 motor vehics & 17 field artillery howitzers.



▫️Units of the Dnepr GOFs inflicted losses on manpower & hardware of 3 AFU brigs, as well as marines brigs, territorial defence brigs & UKR national guard brigades near Zolotaya Balka, Tokaryovka, Ivanovka, Mikhailovka, Stepnoye (Kherson reg) & Pavlovka (Zaporozhye reg).



One counter-attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 118th Mechd Brigade was repelled N of Rabotino (Zaporozhye reg).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 240 UKR troops, 9 motor vehicles, 20 field artillery howitzers, including 11 U.S.-made M777 howitzers.



▫️Missile Troops, Artillery, & UAVs of the GOFs of the Armed Forces of the RU Fed. wiped out 1 western-made missile weaponry depot near Odessa, one S-300 surface-to-air missile syst radar station, & 1 P-19 detection & tracking radar station for detection & tracking of aerial targets.

1 fuel depot the AFU Joint Logistics Centre was destroyed.



▫️Aviation and air DEF units shot down 1 Su-27 aircraft of the UKR Air Forces, 3 U.S.-made ATACMS op'l-tactical missiles, 17 French-made Hammer & U.S.-made JDAM guided aerial bombs, 30 GLSDB, HIMARS, Uragan, & Vampire MLRS projectiles, & 163 UAVs.

Over the past week, 13 Ukrainian servicemen surrendered on the line of contact.

📊In total, 594 airplanes and 270 helicopters, 23,905 unmanned aerial vehicles, 512 air defence missile systems, 15,934 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,282 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 9,437 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 21,570 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.