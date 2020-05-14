QUESTION: Again a question about Prokhorov : Nicolai Levashov

QUESTION: Again a question about Prokhorov.

Answer: Well, in principal I've answered why it happened. Because he had so many violations. I will write in more detail in the article.

The issue has been conisdered at PACE (Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe). Have you heard about that organisation? Our Central Electoral Commission was forced to give an answer. Serious problems were found there.

Documents have been filed in the Saratov Court already and we will wait to see the outcomes. As to what happened there, its not just that they tricked me, but that they committed a criminal offence. Why? Because they made changes and forged 'facts'. The Central Electoral Commission uses forgery. I will write more details in the article. I won't reveal it now, but you can read it later.

Forgery is a criminal offence. The Central Electoral Commision and those who participated in the fraud should be held criminally responsible for that crime. If they don’t get prosecuted, it will be known. This is also impotant. You don’t always win when the defeated falls down. Sometimes its a victory, if you know, or remember the line from the fairy tale ""The king has no clothes!"" When everyone starts to see that the king is naked, that's also a victory.

Because it’s also a great victory when masks and veils of lies are torn away. Due to a certain circumstances it became possible now to tear the veil from the US. Tell me, does even just one country in the world now believe that the US is the bastion of democracy and freedom? Hardly. Yet ten years ago, for its attack on Iraq everyone considered US to be a democratic country which fights for freedom, democracy, human rights, etc. Did they really think right? Yes. And what about now? No.

Lawlessness does exist, and it will in the future, and it can be overcome. What can be done about lawlessness? It needs to be exposed! Exposing lawlessness can be done when it is made transparent to the public. Because the majority of people continue to believe that everything is just, and everything is OK. Do you remember the song ""As for the rest, my beautiful marquise, all is well, all is well!""? But do you remember how the song ended?

So, the same thing is happening here, when people think that all is well. In fact they are beginning to really understand. And once they undersatnd, it doesn't mean that everything gets changed at once, but they are starting to think. And they are starting to to think independently. This is the most important thing! Nothing good will happen while people can’t think for themselves, while they only think by using other people’s thoughts. It doesn't mean that they will immediately understand everything correctly and figure things out. But they need to start. And if you don’t ever start then your sleep will be eternal and endless. So, much needs to be done, and it's not a job for just one day.