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Video - Important - God Loves You - Help For People Who Are Denied Access To Food And Grocery Shopping
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252 views • September 06, 2021
Dedicated To The Glory of God For The Complete Blessing And Salvation Of God’s Beloved People (love from a soul):
For more information on End Times matters and daily Christian prophecies, visit the blog, MaryRefugeOfSouls: https://maryrefugeofsouls.com
SUMMARY
This informative video (14:30 minutes) has FIVE PARTS:
PART ONE – Instructions for Blessing Food To Be Multiplied By God
PART TWO – Instructions for Blessing Holy Water with the Miraculous Medal
PART THREE – How To Stay in a State of Grace without a Priest
PART FOUR – What To Do If You Have No Food To Multiply
PART FIVE – What if I am not Catholic or Orthodox? Will God help me?
FOR TRANSLATION AND SLOW READERS (DOWNLOADABLE PDF Document):
Important – God Loves You – Help For People Who Are Denied Access To Food And Grocery Shopping – MaryRefugeOfSouls (PDF, 44 slides/frames)
https://maryrefugeofholylove.files.wordpress.com/2021/09/important-god-loves-you-help-for-people-who-are-denied-access-to-food-and-grocery-shopping-maryrefugeofsouls-pdf-limited-images-1.pdf
Based on this blog post on MaryRefugeOfSouls:
September 6, 2021 - Video - Important - God Loves You - Help For People Who Are Denied Access To Food And Grocery Shopping (Due To Vaccine Passports) - MaryRefugeOfSouls
https://maryrefugeofsouls.com/2021/09/06/september-6-2021-video-important-god-loves-you-help-for-people-who-are-denied-access-to-food-and-grocery-shopping-due-to-vaccine-passports-maryrefugeofsouls/
For Examination of Conscience: Ten Commandments (Messages from God the Father):
http://www.holylove.org/ten/
For Priests Use: Exorcism Blessing for Salt and Water (one page PDF):
https://maryrefugeofholylove.files.wordpress.com/2020/08/exorcism_blessing_for_salt_and_water-pdf.pdf
For more information on End Times matters and daily Christian prophecies, visit the blog, MaryRefugeOfSouls: https://maryrefugeofsouls.com
SUMMARY
This informative video (14:30 minutes) has FIVE PARTS:
PART ONE – Instructions for Blessing Food To Be Multiplied By God
PART TWO – Instructions for Blessing Holy Water with the Miraculous Medal
PART THREE – How To Stay in a State of Grace without a Priest
PART FOUR – What To Do If You Have No Food To Multiply
PART FIVE – What if I am not Catholic or Orthodox? Will God help me?
FOR TRANSLATION AND SLOW READERS (DOWNLOADABLE PDF Document):
Important – God Loves You – Help For People Who Are Denied Access To Food And Grocery Shopping – MaryRefugeOfSouls (PDF, 44 slides/frames)
https://maryrefugeofholylove.files.wordpress.com/2021/09/important-god-loves-you-help-for-people-who-are-denied-access-to-food-and-grocery-shopping-maryrefugeofsouls-pdf-limited-images-1.pdf
Based on this blog post on MaryRefugeOfSouls:
September 6, 2021 - Video - Important - God Loves You - Help For People Who Are Denied Access To Food And Grocery Shopping (Due To Vaccine Passports) - MaryRefugeOfSouls
https://maryrefugeofsouls.com/2021/09/06/september-6-2021-video-important-god-loves-you-help-for-people-who-are-denied-access-to-food-and-grocery-shopping-due-to-vaccine-passports-maryrefugeofsouls/
For Examination of Conscience: Ten Commandments (Messages from God the Father):
http://www.holylove.org/ten/
For Priests Use: Exorcism Blessing for Salt and Water (one page PDF):
https://maryrefugeofholylove.files.wordpress.com/2020/08/exorcism_blessing_for_salt_and_water-pdf.pdf
Keywords
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