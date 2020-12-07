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Josh Barnett at Arizona Department Of Health Services Nov 25th 2020
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20 views • December 07, 2020
Nov 25th 2020: Josh Barnett speaking:
No Covid Vaccine Masks or Lockdowns Protesters at Arizona Department of Health Services. Phoenix, AZ Near the State Capitol. Video By MAAP REAL TALK SHOW + MEDIA.
Protesters Protesting and Asking "Stop Stealing The Votes" At the Arizona Department of Health Services.
#likeitis #drawyourownconclusions
Video by George Nemeh from MAAP Media. A Protect Our Legal Votes Rally by Audit + Hand Count..
#raw #maapmedia #maaprealtalkshow #protectourvotes #audit #stopthestealing #specailsessionnow #handcount #usa #trump2020 #president #donaldjtrump #georgenemeh
Producer Director Host George Nemeh
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2020
MAAP MEDIA
No Covid Vaccine Masks or Lockdowns Protesters at Arizona Department of Health Services. Phoenix, AZ Near the State Capitol. Video By MAAP REAL TALK SHOW + MEDIA.
Protesters Protesting and Asking "Stop Stealing The Votes" At the Arizona Department of Health Services.
#likeitis #drawyourownconclusions
Video by George Nemeh from MAAP Media. A Protect Our Legal Votes Rally by Audit + Hand Count..
#raw #maapmedia #maaprealtalkshow #protectourvotes #audit #stopthestealing #specailsessionnow #handcount #usa #trump2020 #president #donaldjtrump #georgenemeh
Producer Director Host George Nemeh
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2020
MAAP MEDIA
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