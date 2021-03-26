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Newsbreak 114: GcMAF Scientist Lyn Thyer Released From French Jail: Scott Tips & Eric Simon Update
Ramola D Reports
Ramola D Reports
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68 views • March 26, 2021
Detailed description of the court hearings in Paris March 22-26 from Scott Tips and Eric Simon, where Judge Isabel and 2 other women judges heard the charges levied by the French Prosecuteur, the statements of Pharmaceutical stakeholders, as well as the defense attorneys for Lynda Thyer, David Noakes, David Halsall and Leslie Banks--the latter two of whose cases were rolled in with Lyn and David's for this hearing. The full verdict has not been issued yet but the big news is that Lynda Thyer has been released from jail and is free to return home to the UK, where she is now en-route with family members.

Scott discusses the situation with David Noakes and examines the possibilities of him being fully set free, as indeed he should be given that the work he was engaged in was beneficial and not criminal, and helped thousands of patients heal successfully. Once more we revisit the injustice of incarcerating healers and caregivers who were wrongfully and perjuriously charged on fabrications and did not need a license to use a naturally occurring bodily protein--GcMAF--to heal people; if anything Scott says, it was a "paper crime" failing to check off the right box on a form.
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newsgcmafreleasedlyn thyereric simon
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