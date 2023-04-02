The Birth of Christianity: The Jewish Mindset

A major reason why cults are able to make inroads and capture Christians is that the average believer in Christ has very little Bible knowledge and almost no historical comprehension regarding the birth of Christianity. Most churches in the United States emphasize contemporary worship, a short sermonette and lots of social activities. Thus the average Christian doesn't really know what to believe and is an easy pick for a trained agent of Satan.

In this message Pastor John shows how Christianity was birthed within Judaism and the struggle Jesus faced because Jews don’t believe in personal salvation but a national Jewish salvation. Jesus also had to contend with the hateful Talmud that says Gentiles are animals with no soul and therefore cannot be redeemed. The apostles struggled with this way of thinking and it was in this turmoil that the New Testament church was birthed. We would do well to remember the words of Jesus: “If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed; And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.”

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2011/RLJ-1297.pdf



The Birth of Christianity Part 1: The Jewish MindsetRLJ-1297 -- JULY 3, 2011

