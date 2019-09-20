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CNN Cuts RON PAUL FEED as Soldier Tells Truth About War IOWA JAN 2012
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859 views • September 20, 2019
CNN CAUGHT CUTTING RON PAUL FEED WHILE SOLDIER TELLS TRUTH ABOUT THE WAR! IOWA JAN 3/12
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KtNjg98JEvQ
dreadblitz Published on Jan 3, 2012
l Election Center HQ
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
CNN cuts the feed to a soldier speaking truth about how the troops feel about the war and how Israel is more than capable of handling Iran. CNN reports from the the Ron Paul
---{==Truth Matters=>
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KtNjg98JEvQ
dreadblitz Published on Jan 3, 2012
l Election Center HQ
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
CNN cuts the feed to a soldier speaking truth about how the troops feel about the war and how Israel is more than capable of handling Iran. CNN reports from the the Ron Paul
---{==Truth Matters=>
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