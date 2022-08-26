YOU WON'T BELIEVE THIS AND IT'S STARTED TODAY!

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MY MAIN PLATFORM IS UGETUBE where all my video go up first: https://ugetube.com/@WGON
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Bitchute doesn’t always publish my videos but I do try: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OsYxBxQUpJHs/
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BEDTIME BIBLE CHAT is now back on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNwIoG85jxDTE9nsnGjvO_Q/videos
This is for BBC only, no news videos will go there.
THE BEDTIME BIBLE CHAT Music by Pat Moehring accomplished orchestra pianist, Executive Director for the Charlotte Civic Orchestra.
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