YOU WON'T BELIEVE THIS AND IT'S STARTED TODAY!

our website: www.whatsgoingonnews.net

our email: [email protected]

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MY MAIN PLATFORM IS UGETUBE where all my video go up first: https://ugetube.com/@WGON

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Bitchute doesn’t always publish my videos but I do try: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OsYxBxQUpJHs/







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BEDTIME BIBLE CHAT is now back on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNwIoG85jxDTE9nsnGjvO_Q/videos

This is for BBC only, no news videos will go there.

THE BEDTIME BIBLE CHAT Music by Pat Moehring accomplished orchestra pianist, Executive Director for the Charlotte Civic Orchestra.

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