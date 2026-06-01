RELIGIOUS ARROGANCE ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-MAY 31 2026

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The Response of the Jews After Jesus Helped the Impotent Man at the Pool of the Bethesda Is a Type of Religious Arrogance That Is Still Prevalent Today. Modern Christians Praise Their Religion, But Remember: the Church is NOT the Building But, Instead, Is the Life Inside. Where Religion Has Muddied the Waters, Start Talking to God from Your Heart. We Are Cursed with Sin; the Blood of Jesus Christ Is the Only Thing That Can Wash Sin Away.