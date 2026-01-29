BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Blind Guardian's Marcus Siepen - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 604
Blind Guardian’s Marcus Siepen - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 604
Premieres 01/29/26, 05:05 PM

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Marcus Siepen, guitarist of the power metal band, Blind Guardian, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on the Somewhere Far Beyond North American Tour 2025 with Ensiferum and Seven Kingdoms. Blind Guardian is currently supporting their newest album, Somewhere Far Beyond (Revisited).


PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

Solar Guitars S1.6 MS Marco Siepen Signature Electric Guitar - https://www.solar-guitars.com/product/s1-6ms-marcus-siepen/

Fishman Fluence Modern Humbucker Pickup Set - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/aO3gmq

D’Addario NYXL Electric Guitar Strings (10–52) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/GKrWB6

PRS Custom 24 Electric Guitar - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/VxoPeJ

Fishman Fluence Devin Townsend Signature Pickup Set - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/JK5n0e

Jackson MJ Series Randy Rhoads Electric Guitar - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/o4QMDe

Gibson Chet Atkins Solid Body Acoustic Guitar - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/nXDMxR

D’Addario Coated Acoustic Guitar Strings - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/OeGq0K

Schaller Strap Locks - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/da2P5K

Shure QLXD4 Wireless Guitar Receiver - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/2anDzM

Whirlwind MultiSelector 4-Channel Bidirectional Switcher - https://amzn.to/4qMqULR

Neural DSP Quad Cortex - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/VxzQgk

Dunlop Tortex Green Guitar Picks (0.88 mm) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/VxoP9J

Dunlop Tortex Blue Guitar Picks (1.0 mm) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/zx1MKx

Vision Ears Ultimate 7 Custom In-Ear Monitors - https://vision-ears.de/

ENKI Guitar Cases - https://guitar-center.pxf.io/3JbQKy


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - December 2, 2025

Location -The Vic Theatre in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH BLIND GUARDIAN:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/blindguardian

Instagram - https://instagram.com/blindguardian

Twitter - https://twitter.com/blind_guardian


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:39 Skip Intro

00:52 Guitars

07:49 Amp & Rack

11:37 Picks

13:29 Guitar Case


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.


Affiliate Disclosure:

Some of the links in this description are affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase. Your support helps me continue to create content like this. Thank you!


Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:39Skip Intro

00:52Guitars

07:49Amp & Rack

11:37Picks

13:29Guitar Case

14:45End Screen

