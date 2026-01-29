Blind Guardian’s Marcus Siepen - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 604

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Marcus Siepen, guitarist of the power metal band, Blind Guardian, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on the Somewhere Far Beyond North American Tour 2025 with Ensiferum and Seven Kingdoms. Blind Guardian is currently supporting their newest album, Somewhere Far Beyond (Revisited).
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - December 2, 2025
Location -The Vic Theatre in Chicago, IL
00:00 Introduction
00:39 Skip Intro
00:52 Guitars
07:49 Amp & Rack
11:37 Picks
13:29 Guitar Case
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.
