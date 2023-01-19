https://gettr.com/post/p25dd920ca4

2023.01.17 What does communism mean to the Chinese Communist Party? It means the people’s properties belong to the CCP. Due to the CCP virus, the traditional financial industry will become obsolete. The existing financial, scientific, and medical communities are all accomplices to the covid/covid jab crisis. Many CCP standing committee members, including Jiang Zemin and Zhu Rongji did not undergo chemotherapy to treat their cancers but were all treated with artesunate injections. Artesunate can cure cancer absolutely.

中共的共产主义是什么？我共你的产，你是被共产的人，我是那个享有那个产的人。因为病毒的原因，未来不会再有传统金融了，因为金融和科学家和医疗全是帮凶。江泽民、朱镕基等常委得了癌症从不用化疗，全部使用青蒿琥酯，它绝对治癌症！



