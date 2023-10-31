Jesse Watters: The Biden 2024 reelection campaign is being called a horror show. The White House is trying to shock some life back into their candidate so they've sent out Kamala with defibrillators. The Biden campaign slogan is the Bee Gees song, “Stayin' Alive”.
Meanwhile, the strongest candidate to replace Biden has been adopted by the Chinese. Gavin Newsom is in China playing with birds, riding a Chinese toboggan and falling over 10-year-olds.
@JesseBWatters
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.