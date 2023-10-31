Jesse Watters: The Biden 2024 reelection campaign is being called a horror show. The White House is trying to shock some life back into their candidate so they've sent out Kamala with defibrillators. The Biden campaign slogan is the Bee Gees song, “Stayin' Alive”.





Meanwhile, the strongest candidate to replace Biden has been adopted by the Chinese. Gavin Newsom is in China playing with birds, riding a Chinese toboggan and falling over 10-year-olds.





@JesseBWatters



