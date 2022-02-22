© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Mike Yeadon Outlines the Evidence That 'This Whole Thing is a Fraud'
Follow
1
Share
Report
13 views • February 22, 2022
Dr. Mike Yeadon Outlines the Evidence That 'This Whole Thing is a Fraud'
"The only thing they bear in common with traditional vaccines is the word... toxic by design... criminal level of collusion and fraud."
"The only thing they bear in common with traditional vaccines is the word... toxic by design... criminal level of collusion and fraud."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.