BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Communist Infiltration: Reeducation Camps, State Propaganda: Finding Courage Director Rubacek (2of2)
What is happening
What is happening
9780 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
25 views • May 14, 2020
Sarah Westall

See Part 1: https://youtu.be/9i5BIKR-u9k

Film Director & Producer, Kay Rubacek, joins the program to discuss her latest film, "Finding Courage". It's about a Chinese family that has suffered brutal forced enslavement in the labor and reeducation camps of China. We discuss her film and the parallels we are seeing today in America. From centralized/state controlled media, to forced lockdowns and loss of freedoms. This is an important interview and film that must be shared. Every citizen of the world needs to see this film and understand freedom is fragile & must be fought for to be maintain. Freedom is not Free.

FINDING COURAGE - A TRUE STORY OF ONE FAMILY WHO DARED TO BE FREE
See more at http://SwoopFilms.com & sign up for their newsletter. You can also go to http://FindingCourageMovie.com (redirects to SwoopFilms)

Consider supporting independent journalism and this channel by joining my Patreon @ http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall - receive exclusive coupons, special interviews, & more!

You can find Tetrogen, C60 gelcaps, C60 face & body cream & more @ http://SarahWestall.com

Follow me on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw

Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com

MUSIC CREDITS: license for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
Keywords
sarah westallcommunist infiltrationreeducation campsstate propagandafinding couragedirector rubacek
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Report Examines Death and Grief as a Daily Presence for Palestinians

Report Examines Death and Grief as a Daily Presence for Palestinians

Douglas Harrington
Six Americans Sue Trump Over White House Press Access Restrictions

Six Americans Sue Trump Over White House Press Access Restrictions

Douglas Harrington
Palestinians gain representation in Israel, in a last ditch attempt to survive an apartheid regime

Palestinians gain representation in Israel, in a last ditch attempt to survive an apartheid regime

Lance D Johnson
Tech Giants Brace For Intense Scrutiny If Democrats Win Midterms

Tech Giants Brace For Intense Scrutiny If Democrats Win Midterms

Chase Codewell
Oakland Mayor Backs Measure EE, Which Could Raise City Council Pay by Up to $108,000

Oakland Mayor Backs Measure EE, Which Could Raise City Council Pay by Up to $108,000

Douglas Harrington
CDC Deputy Director Jennifer Shuford to Leave Agency

CDC Deputy Director Jennifer Shuford to Leave Agency

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy