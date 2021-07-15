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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1737 - Annette Seymour - 1st report on breakthrough
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10 views • July 15, 2021
Capers beat and raped Annette, before stabbing her 11 times in her neck,chest,back, and arms. Her body was found near the entrance to the old Selby Avenue streetcar tunnel below the St. Paul Cathedral. Capers was linked to the crime 27 years later by DNA testing of the semen left at the scene.
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