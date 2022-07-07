© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.On Wisdom And Insight.
Proverbs 7:4 (NIV).
4 Say to wisdom, “You are my sister,”
and to insight, “You are my relative.”
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Listen to Wisdom, and you will gain Insight,
because Wisdom enhances your intuition.
https://pc1.tiny.us/52e782xp
#say #wisdom #sister #insight #relative