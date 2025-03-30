BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Can a Unified Church Really Change the World? (The Final Key Revealed)
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
19 views • 4 weeks ago

In this climactic finale of Pastor Roderick Webster’s series, discover how unity, prayer, and righteous leadership ignite a church’s power to shake nations—and your role in this divine mission! 🌍🔥

Drawing from Acts 4 and urgent modern-day calls to action, learn why “refueling” through prayer isn’t optional—it’s the lifeline for a world in crisis.

👉 Key Takeaways:

    Why unity is the devil’s kryptonite—and how to safeguard your church.
    The shocking cost of not praying boldly (and how to start today).
    “Who would Jesus vote for?” A fearless take on righteous leadership.
    January’s “Refueling Month”: Practical steps to reignite your prayer life.

Don’t miss this explosive conclusion to the series! Like, subscribe, and hit the bell 🔔 for more Words from the Word—where faith meets fire. Share this with someone who needs courage to stand united!

Keywords
spiritual warfarechurch revivalchristian communityfaith in actionprayer and fastingchurch unitychristian votinganswered prayerwords from the wordpastor roderick websteracts 4 sermonrighteous leadershipspiritual refuelingbold prayerbiblical leadership
Chapters

00:00Introduction: Observations on the Text

00:46The Power of a Unified Church

02:17Grace and Fellowship in the Church

02:54The Grace of Liberality

03:50The Call to Prayer and Action

03:53Reflections on Prayer and Attitude

05:50The Importance of Boldness in Faith

07:45Call to Action: Refueling Month

09:40Righteous Leadership and Voting

09:45Righteous Leadership and Voting

11:17A New Year of Prayer

11:17Concluding Thoughts: Unity and Prayer

