Can a Unified Church Really Change the World? (The Final Key Revealed)

In this climactic finale of Pastor Roderick Webster’s series, discover how unity, prayer, and righteous leadership ignite a church’s power to shake nations—and your role in this divine mission! 🌍🔥
Drawing from Acts 4 and urgent modern-day calls to action, learn why “refueling” through prayer isn’t optional—it’s the lifeline for a world in crisis.
👉 Key Takeaways:
Why unity is the devil’s kryptonite—and how to safeguard your church.
The shocking cost of not praying boldly (and how to start today).
“Who would Jesus vote for?” A fearless take on righteous leadership.
January’s “Refueling Month”: Practical steps to reignite your prayer life.
00:00Introduction: Observations on the Text
00:46The Power of a Unified Church
02:17Grace and Fellowship in the Church
02:54The Grace of Liberality
03:50The Call to Prayer and Action
03:53Reflections on Prayer and Attitude
05:50The Importance of Boldness in Faith
07:45Call to Action: Refueling Month
09:40Righteous Leadership and Voting
11:17A New Year of Prayer
11:17Concluding Thoughts: Unity and Prayer