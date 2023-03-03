Pfizer verified: you can get COVID from COVID vaccines!

https://gettr.com/post/pyq37t8af8

FDA released Pfizer COVID vaccines data with more than 1,200 side effects. Pfizer knew about the side effects of the COVID vaccines one year ago (i.e. February 28, 2021). They had it documented in this document that they didn't want to release for 70 years. They wanted to hide it from us until our grandchildren are literally adults. If Pfizer knew about this, that means our public health officials including Dr. Fauci knew about this and they hid this from the American people. #VaccineSideEffects #FDA #CDC





FDA公布了辉瑞中共病毒疫苗数据，有超过1200种副作用。辉瑞去年2021年2月28号就知道中共病毒疫苗的副作用，他们记录在这个70年不想公布的文件中，他们想对我们隐瞒到我们的孙子长大成人。如果辉瑞知道，那么意味着包括福奇博士在内的公共卫生官员也知道，他们对美国人民隐瞒了真相！