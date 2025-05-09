© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New Military Systems Debut at Moscow’s 80th Victory Day Parade
Russia marked the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany with a large-scale Victory Day Parade on Red Square, blending historical legacy with modern military advancements.
The mechanized column included 183 units of military equipment—ranging from WWII-era T-34 tanks and SU-100 self-propelled guns to the latest systems in service with the Russian Armed Forces.
Among the new weapons systems publicly displayed for the first time were:
- BRM-1K combat reconnaissance vehicles, now upgraded with remote-controlled weapons and dynamic protection systems.
- 152mm wheeled artillery systems "Giatsint-K" and "Malva", both designed for greater mobility and rapid deployment.
- A wide array of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) including Orlan-10, Orlan-30, Zala, Lancet-51, Lancet-52, Harpy, and Geran—all used in combat during the ongoing Special Military Operation.
Returning systems included the Tornado-S multiple rocket launchers, TOS-2 "Tosochka" heavy flamethrower systems, Iskander precision-guided missile complexes, and Yars ICBMs, which form the core of Russia’s mobile strategic nuclear forces.
The aerial segment featured Su-30s and MiG-29s from the Russian Knights and Swifts aerobatic teams, followed by Su-25 ground attack aircraft trailing smoke in the colors of the Russian flag.
