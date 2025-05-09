BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

New Military Systems Debut at Moscow’s 80th Victory Day Parade
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1261 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
79 views • 2 days ago

New Military Systems Debut at Moscow’s 80th Victory Day Parade

Russia marked the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany with a large-scale Victory Day Parade on Red Square, blending historical legacy with modern military advancements.

The mechanized column included 183 units of military equipment—ranging from WWII-era T-34 tanks and SU-100 self-propelled guns to the latest systems in service with the Russian Armed Forces.

Among the new weapons systems publicly displayed for the first time were:

- BRM-1K combat reconnaissance vehicles, now upgraded with remote-controlled weapons and dynamic protection systems.

- 152mm wheeled artillery systems "Giatsint-K" and "Malva", both designed for greater mobility and rapid deployment.

- A wide array of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) including Orlan-10, Orlan-30, Zala, Lancet-51, Lancet-52, Harpy, and Geran—all used in combat during the ongoing Special Military Operation.

Returning systems included the Tornado-S multiple rocket launchers, TOS-2 "Tosochka" heavy flamethrower systems, Iskander precision-guided missile complexes, and Yars ICBMs, which form the core of Russia’s mobile strategic nuclear forces.

The aerial segment featured Su-30s and MiG-29s from the Russian Knights and Swifts aerobatic teams, followed by Su-25 ground attack aircraft trailing smoke in the colors of the Russian flag.


@DDGeopolitics

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy