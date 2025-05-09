New Military Systems Debut at Moscow’s 80th Victory Day Parade

Russia marked the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany with a large-scale Victory Day Parade on Red Square, blending historical legacy with modern military advancements.

The mechanized column included 183 units of military equipment—ranging from WWII-era T-34 tanks and SU-100 self-propelled guns to the latest systems in service with the Russian Armed Forces.

Among the new weapons systems publicly displayed for the first time were:

- BRM-1K combat reconnaissance vehicles, now upgraded with remote-controlled weapons and dynamic protection systems.

- 152mm wheeled artillery systems "Giatsint-K" and "Malva", both designed for greater mobility and rapid deployment.

- A wide array of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) including Orlan-10, Orlan-30, Zala, Lancet-51, Lancet-52, Harpy, and Geran—all used in combat during the ongoing Special Military Operation.

Returning systems included the Tornado-S multiple rocket launchers, TOS-2 "Tosochka" heavy flamethrower systems, Iskander precision-guided missile complexes, and Yars ICBMs, which form the core of Russia’s mobile strategic nuclear forces.

The aerial segment featured Su-30s and MiG-29s from the Russian Knights and Swifts aerobatic teams, followed by Su-25 ground attack aircraft trailing smoke in the colors of the Russian flag.





@DDGeopolitics