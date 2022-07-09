Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creators Perspective on Life in Suburbia

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VA #89 Creator’s Perspective on Life in Suburbia
Description:
What inspired development of the American suburb and what hidden need did it satisfy? Despite suburban sameness, why is it superior to city life? Even though efforts are made to use landscaping, what hidden forces work against prioritizing such greenery? What is the real reason grassy lawns are necessary to make the suburbs livable? Why does grass hate being mowed? Why are modern houses square and not round? Creator explains why Homeowners Associations cause such trouble, why there are so many inequities in housing, and how prayer and healing can improve our living conditions. Join us!
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