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ELITES NORMALIZE VAXX DEATHS: MEDIA SAYS BABY HEART DEFECTS CAUSED BY CLIMATE
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20 views • November 16, 2021
There’s a new pair of “studies” the Powers That Be are hyping up. The first one claims that there is a higher risk of heart disease right now. And the cause is...you guessed it, it’s anxiety about Covid! A report in the Journal of the American Heart Association says that very soon we’ll see an increase in babies born with congenital heart defects, and it’s because of...climate change!
DeAnna Lorraine joins us to discuss.
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DeAnna Lorraine joins us to discuss.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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