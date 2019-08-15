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Two-Shot Sight-In: How to Zero a Rifle in Two Shots - Rifle Tip
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35 views • August 15, 2019
NSSF's Doug Painter demonstrates a quick and easy way to sight in your rifle in two shots. Some shooters may prefer to find Zero using a three-shot group but if you are confident in your ability to shoot consistently and in the accuracy of your rifle - two shots is all it takes. (NSSF Video)
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https://www.youtube.com/user/TheNSSF
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