DOUBLE VOMIT WARNING! BONE-CHILLING COMMENTS from JOSH GREEN

Be sure to watch all the way through -- especially around 16:00 - 18:00 minutes and beyond.
P.S. Would you please email the governor's office and ask why he is always wearing these dang band-aids?? https://governor.hawaii.gov/contact-u.... Isn't he an M.D? Does he have some contagious fungus? Why is he so unhealthy?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.