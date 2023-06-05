Artificial Intelligence: a tool of men or a device of the Devil? Paul Duffett returns to the pulpit with a timely sermon putting AI on trial! Paul delivers a Biblical perspective on what AI is, how it compares to human intelligence, how far we should get involved, and whether it could quickly enable the dreaded mark of the Beast.

Scriptures used: John 7:14-18, Acts 4:13, Acts 17:28, Exodus 20:4, Revelation 13, 2 Timothy 3:1-5, Daniel 11:30-32, Matthew 24:11

Chartridge Mission Church began in 1844 and is still found in the village of Chartridge, just outside of Chesham in the beautiful Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.

Filmed on Sunday, 4th June 2023.

