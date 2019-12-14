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Are you a narcissist or a victim of narcissism? Let's talk about manipulation and things that are being hidden from us & electric cars in the 1930's
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31 views • December 14, 2019
This is for those of you who are either a narcissist or a victim of one. This is video one on the topic. It's interesting how your life changes once you realize you've been manipulated your whole life by a narcissistic family. Take control of you life by recognizing the problem and begin to take steps to heal.
Yes, the Firestone family was driving electric cars in the 1930's. Why has this technology not progressed in almost 100 years.......... or has it? What is our government and the deep state cabal keeping from us?
To help support my work....... obviously I need a better microphone, for starters!
ko-fi.com/wearingamask
or
PAYPAL.ME/MOUNTYROCKIN
or
mail to:
Kelley
P.O. Box 53343
Albuquerque, NM 87153
Yes, the Firestone family was driving electric cars in the 1930's. Why has this technology not progressed in almost 100 years.......... or has it? What is our government and the deep state cabal keeping from us?
To help support my work....... obviously I need a better microphone, for starters!
ko-fi.com/wearingamask
or
PAYPAL.ME/MOUNTYROCKIN
or
mail to:
Kelley
P.O. Box 53343
Albuquerque, NM 87153
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