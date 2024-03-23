Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Frmr AG Matthew Whitaker on Letitia James' move to cease Trump Properties
channel image
GalacticStorm
2225 Subscribers
Shop now
121 views
Published 15 hours ago

On "Saturday Report," Matthew Whitaker, former acting Attorney General, said if N.Y. A.G. Letitia James starts taking Donald Trump's assets, he will only become stronger politically.  "It's a desire to keep Donald Trump in court and off the campaign trail, and I just think ultimately it fails."

Keywords
nyindictmenttrialpresident donald j trumpmatt whitakerwitchhunt

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket