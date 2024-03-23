Frmr AG Matthew Whitaker on Letitia James' move to cease Trump Properties

On "Saturday Report," Matthew Whitaker, former acting Attorney General, said if N.Y. A.G. Letitia James starts taking Donald Trump's assets, he will only become stronger politically. "It's a desire to keep Donald Trump in court and off the campaign trail, and I just think ultimately it fails."
