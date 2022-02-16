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I Finally Saw The Light
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11 views • February 16, 2022
Lessons learned the hard way. As pieces of the truth become available you start to get the big picture and make sense of what you didn't understand before. It's a light shining in the darkness, making everything visible and putting it in perspective. The truth, in time, brings peace, understanding and order into our life...
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