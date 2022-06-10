BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Hon. A. Brian Peckford - Fighting Non-Stop to Restore Canada’s Democracy
Vaccine Choice Canada
Vaccine Choice CanadaCheckmark Icon
696 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
41 views • June 10, 2022

Honourable Brian Peckford, is the last living First Minister to participate in the drafting of the Constitution Act of 1982 which includes the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. During this interview he speaks to our democracy being “violated and abused” by governments whose pandemic policies have take aim at such constitutional rights as freedom of expression and freedom of assembly. He further states that, “democracy can only exist in a moral society”.

 Brian Peckford’s Blog: https://peckford42.wordpress.com/

Canadian Constitution Act, 1982: https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/Const/page-12.html#h-39

Brian Peckford serves on the Board of Directors of Taking Back Our Freedoms: https://tbof.ca/

*********************************

Vaccine Choice Canada is Canada’s oldest and most respected vaccine risk awareness organization.

Stay informed by joining today: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/

HELP OTHERS by sharing our Vaccine Regret link with loved ones/colleagues/health care providers, everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/

Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada

https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/

You can find our videos on:

https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada

https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/

https://rumble.com/c/c-667243

Keywords
activismvaccine choice canadabrian peckfordcanadian constitutional crisis
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The morning calorie advantage: How your body&#8217;s internal clock dictates weight gain

The morning calorie advantage: How your body’s internal clock dictates weight gain

Ava Grace
Prolonged Sitting Linked to Higher Cancer Death Risk, Study Finds

Prolonged Sitting Linked to Higher Cancer Death Risk, Study Finds

Morgan S. Verity
Cedarwood: The timeless essential oil for holistic health

Cedarwood: The timeless essential oil for holistic health

Laura Harris
Study: Lycopene Supplement Users Show 91% Lower Odds of Diabetes in Observational Analysis

Study: Lycopene Supplement Users Show 91% Lower Odds of Diabetes in Observational Analysis

Chase Codewell
Microplastics found in lungs linked to lung cancer, new research shows

Microplastics found in lungs linked to lung cancer, new research shows

Willow Tohi
Antioxidant Foods: Reported Benefits and Scientific Evidence

Antioxidant Foods: Reported Benefits and Scientific Evidence

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy