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Mr. John Oolman, effects of PursaLex on the AG idustry
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15 views • December 30, 2020
John Oolman, Agronomist/Research for BRT AG & TURF & FHR FARMS tested Pursanova, PursaLex Water System and its effects on the agricultural industry to see the differences between regular water and water that goes through the Pursanova, PursaLex Water System. This was independent 3rd party test verification -- BRT AG & TURF & FHR FARMS -- Rochester, Minnesota -- is the best firtilizer company that I have ever meet. When you call them please ask for Alchemist and you well be surprised of the knowledge you will receive from him - I have great respect for this man and I hope you will get the chance to talk to him. www.fhrfarms1.com
Pursanova Ltd., Inc - [email protected]
Pursanova Ltd., Inc - [email protected]
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