Controlled Opposition, Critical Drinker, Hollywood, Truck Attack, Gay Police Pride

SR 2025-01-06 NO Far-Left False Flag Jesuits
Topic list:
* Is “Richard D. Hall” another Alex Jones?
* Euro Metrosexuals and their cultivated stubble.
* Is the success of “Critical DRINKER” done to wipe out the presence of the “U.K. Critical THINKER”?
* Hyphenated names.
* Product placement in false flags.
* From “Red Notice” to “The Union”: Netflix is just unwatchable.
* Who is behind the “Pink Panther” movies and what happened to “Capucine”?
* The Jesidue behind the New Years’ New Orleans Jihadi truck smash.
* The history behind New Orleans points towards who pulling the strings?
* The barriers were down for repair that day.
* Governor Jeff Landry and New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick.
* Women in authority.
* Philadelphia Police Chief Danielle Outlaw: farming out the far-Left gate-keepers.
* “Libby” Schaff and “sanctuary cities”: Kirkpatrick fired for not being far-Left enough.
* “LaToya” Cantrell and Michelle Woodfork are “historically black” and livin’ large.
* New Orleans Police celebrate sexual deviancy but who is really behind their badge?
