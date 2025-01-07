Controlled Opposition, Critical Drinker, Hollywood, Truck Attack, Gay Police Pride

SR 2025-01-06 NO Far-Left False Flag Jesuits

Topic list:

* Is “Richard D. Hall” another Alex Jones?

* Euro Metrosexuals and their cultivated stubble.

* Is the success of “Critical DRINKER” done to wipe out the presence of the “U.K. Critical THINKER”?

* Hyphenated names.

* Product placement in false flags.

* From “Red Notice” to “The Union”: Netflix is just unwatchable.

* Who is behind the “Pink Panther” movies and what happened to “Capucine”?

* The Jesidue behind the New Years’ New Orleans Jihadi truck smash.

* The history behind New Orleans points towards who pulling the strings?

* The barriers were down for repair that day.

* Governor Jeff Landry and New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick.

* Women in authority.

* Philadelphia Police Chief Danielle Outlaw: farming out the far-Left gate-keepers.

* “Libby” Schaff and “sanctuary cities”: Kirkpatrick fired for not being far-Left enough.

* “LaToya” Cantrell and Michelle Woodfork are “historically black” and livin’ large.

* New Orleans Police celebrate sexual deviancy but who is really behind their badge?

