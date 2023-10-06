JAMES ROGUSKI: CAUGHT THEM LYING

The brave and diligent work of James Roguski, can not be understated. Listen to the podcast to hear these unelected and anonymous W.H.O. demon rats try and steal your freedomsOTHER CHANNELS:
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergamesa
RUMBLE: https://www.rumble.com/c/sergamesa
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergamesa
PODCASTS:
SUBSTACK: https://sergamesa.substack.com
SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/6RMBiT18Uutm8x25RjmqVH
APPLE: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/maken-sense/id1645219652
BRIGHTEON STORE: https://bit.ly/3rQRrLk
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.