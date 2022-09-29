9/29/2022 -- New Large M6.7 Earthquake strikes S. Atlantic + NordStream pipeline issue = Wild Times

A new large M6.7 Earthquake struck the South Sandwich islands at the location talked about in my last video (seen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z5tYR... The magnitude being about the same size as the most recent Mexico quake (M6.8 to M7.0).
This now marks the far Southeast side reaching out from the Pacific plate, as the 7's spread out to the WEST Pacific up to Taiwan for instance, and 7's spread to Mexico... then 6's spread out to Chile and South Sandwich, as well as Alaska.
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.