9/29/2022 -- New Large M6.7 Earthquake strikes S. Atlantic + NordStream pipeline issue = Wild Times

A new large M6.7 Earthquake struck the South Sandwich islands at the location talked about in my last video (seen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z5tYR... The magnitude being about the same size as the most recent Mexico quake (M6.8 to M7.0).

This now marks the far Southeast side reaching out from the Pacific plate, as the 7's spread out to the WEST Pacific up to Taiwan for instance, and 7's spread to Mexico... then 6's spread out to Chile and South Sandwich, as well as Alaska.





Twitch

https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc





Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos



