NWO: The Vatican's UN Agenda 2030 & worldwide chaos coming to US

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Credits to Call for an uprising





Good video on the chaos created by the Vatican’s UN Agenda 2030 worldwide that is coming to the United States and other western nations.





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"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington