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Smelling Shite! Magic Unicorn Awareness (Long Covid) Day Has Passed!
The Prisoner
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162 views • Yesterday

I think they shouldn't just celebrate this Magic Unicorn Day for just a day. It should be celebrated year round! Oh hang on, it already is! 🤡🌎🤯

Sources

https://www.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1432923445042308&id=1332351738701920

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Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

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This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

You can help support Kurgan's coffee addiction by donating here:

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We have cool T-shirts and mugs!

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Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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