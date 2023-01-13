⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1400, January 13, 2023

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (13 January 2023)

Part I

In the evening of 12 January, the city of Soledar, that is of great importance for continuing successful offensive operations in Donetsk direction, was liberated.

The establishment of full control of Soledar allows to block the supply routes of Ukrainian forces in the city of Artyomovsk, located to the southwest, as well as to block and to pocket the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) that still remain there.

The capture of Soledar became possible due to constant fire attacks launched at the enemy by Ground-Attack and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the RU Group of Forces. Concentrated attacks were uninterruptedly launched at AFU positions in the city, impeding the redeployment of reserve forces, ordnance supplies, as well as the enemy's attempts to redeploy to other defensive lines.

Within the liberation of the city, Fighter Aviation of RU Aerospace Forces had destroyed 3 airplanes and 1 helicopter of UKR Air Force that were tasked to provide aerial fire support to UKR forces.

Moreover, air defence crews of the RU Group of Forces had shot down nine rocket-propelled projectiles launched by HIMARS and Uragan (MLRS) at the strongpoints taken by RU forces near Soledar.

Airborne Troops carried out a covert manoeuvre from other direction, attacked AFU positions on the move, took the dominating heights, and blocked the northern and southern limits of the city.

RU electronic warfare facilities and forces, concentrated in the abovementioned direction, neutralised hostile control system, and frustrated the operation of UKR UAVs.

The set of measures, adopted by the Russian Group of Forces, has led to successful offensive operations of assault detachments in liberating Soledar. Within the last 3 days, more than 700 Ukrainian personnel, and over 300 units of armament of the AFU have been eliminated.

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

In Kupyansk direction, attacks launched by the artillery of the Western Military District at the units of Ukrainian 103rd Territorial Defence Brigade have resulted in the elimination of up to 20 personnel, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, and 3 motor vehicles near Krakhmalnoye and Berestovoye (Kharkov region).

In Krasny Liman direction, artillery strikes launched by a formation of Airborne Troops from Pskov have resulted in the neutralisation of the units from 80th and 95th airborne assault brigades of the AFU near Grigorovka and Serebryanka (DPR).

The enemy has lost over 40 Ukrainian personnel, 4 armoured personnel carriers, and 3 pickups.

In South Donetsk direction, complex fire strikes launched by Baltic Fleet's marine units have resulted in the elimination of over 20 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, and 2 motor vehicles near Poltavka and Uspenovka (DPR)

Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized 117 artillery units of the AFU at firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 105 areas.

2 ordnance depots of 107th Rocket Artillery Brigade and 46th Airmobile Brigade of the AFU have been destroyed near Zaporozhye and Yasnogorka (DPR).

2 artillery ordnance depots of 28th and 65th mechanised brigades of the AFU, as well as one hangar with armament and hardware of 108th Territorial Defence Brigade have been destroyed near Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Novoivanovka, and Orekhov (Zaporozhye region).

Counterbattery warfare operations have resulted in destruction of:

1 fighting vehicle equipped with Uragan MLRS, and 2 launching ramps of Grad MLRS near Krasny Liman and Seversk (Donetsk People's Republic);

1 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, and 3 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer near Gulyay Pole and Orekhov (Zaporozhye region).

Moreover, three Ukrainian D-20 howitzers have been destroyed near Viyemka and Dyleyevka (DPR)).

Air defence facilities have destroyed 3 unmanned aerial vehicles near Vladimirovka, Nikolskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Zmiyevka (LPR).

In total, 372 airplanes and 200 helicopters, 2,876 unmanned aerial vehicles, 400 air defence missile systems, 7,495 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 982 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,820 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 8,027 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.