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Rick Rene - Find Peace In Troubled Times Through Your Relationship With God
TruthTalkWithSteve
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20 views • February 28, 2022
Rick Rene, with Blessed 2 Teach is on a mission Empowering Christian Patriots with Truth! Rick loves to teach because he gets “blessed” when teaching as it forces him to learn more and dive deeper into the content. Therefore, he is “Blessed To Teach” not as if he feels he has a special gift, but because God truly continues to bless him that forces him to learn more! 🙂

Blessed2Teach (B2T) Mission: Bring people to the narrow path of salvation through Jesus Christ through the Great Awakening movement and wake up and activate sleeping believers to fight for liberty and freedom as we make disciples of all nations.
Key Activities to Achieve the Mission:
Give true news and expose the Devil’s schemes/Cabal with focus on the OBVIOUS Cabal (not those that are grey or those with theology issues) vs. speculation.
Teach the right God, the right Jesus and the Right Gospel
Include prayer in every episode and be a unifying peacekeeper
Teach scripture at the end of most episodes
Frequently invite people to accept Jesus as their savior
Encourage people to worship the Lord regularly and use transformational, intercessory and healing prayers and make disciples (Matthew 28:19-20)
Create a platform for Small Groups and train believers to expand the Kingdom
B2T Beliefs:
B2T Ministries is called by the “great commission” to make disciples of Jesus Christ (Matthew 28:19-20) and teach others to do the same!
Rick constantly teaches about the right God, the right Jesus and the right Gospel. This is the emphasis of the B2T Ministry:
Right God: Teach the only true creator, the God of the Bible. There is one God, eternally existent in three persons: Father, Son and Holy Spirit.
Right Jesus: He is not just a good man, a great teacher or a prophet, but He is Immanuel “God with us!” He is divine and was able to do only what God could do on this earth (accept worship, forgive sins, and tell people that “before Abraham “I am”!). He is the Great I AM of the Old Testament (Exodus 3) and is the 2nd person of the Trinity who died for our sins on the cross so that we can be saved (Romans 10:9). We believe in the deity of our Lord Jesus Christ, His virgin birth, His sinless life, His miracles, His atoning death through His shed blood, His bodily resurrection, His ascension to the right hand of the Father, and His personal return in power and glory.


Right Gospel: There is only one correct Gospel (Galatians 1:8) clearly outlined in Ephesians 2:8-9 as faith vs. works and that it takes place 100% because of Jesus and 0% because of us! We believe in personal salvation of believers through the shed blood of Jesus Christ.
Rick is a businessman who loves the Bible. After several years of teaching Bible verses and Bible studies as part of the B2T show, he decided he needed to admit God was calling him to ministry. In mid-2020 he became a Minister ordained by Christian Global Outreach: http://www.christianglobaloutreach.org/

Videos and articles quoting previous LDS Prophets warn against communism, the UN and New World Order that may help you find TRUTH about the LDS Church.

The Global LDS Church
https://youtu.be/4X9p6s2Tlq0

See quotes from Church leaders from the 60’s regarding communism and the United Nations.
https://www.latterdayconservative.com/faq/lds-and-united-nations/
Elder Todd Christopherson, October 2020 Talk Supporting the UN and agenda 2030
https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/study/general-conference/2020/10/22christofferson?lang=eng


Connect with Rick:
Website: https://blessed2teach.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BlessedToTeach/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/Blessed2Teach
Telegram: https://t.me/Blessed2Teach


Connect with Steve:
Website: https://www.truthtalkwithsteve.com
Website: https://lifeafteraddictionandindictment.com
Facebook? https://facebook.com/stevecloward1
Instagram: https://instagram.com/swcloward

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