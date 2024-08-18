Olympics Satanic Golden Image. Billions Of Social Security Numbers Compromised. Identity Theft

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Satanic Imagery At Olympics Closing Ceremony. Golden Voyager Winged Victory Spark Reaction. Russian Press Chief Calls Olympic Closing Ceremony 'Obvious Satanism'
Olympic ceremony gets blasted after allegedly having a 'Satanic ritual' to close it. The Paris 2024 Olympic Games came to an end as the competitions concluded and the women's marathon was the last podium that was awarded in the "city of light", before the cauldron went out. The closing ceremony was held from the Saint-Denis Stadium facilities to say goodbye to Paris 2024 and, with it, give way to Los Angeles 2028. Unlike the inauguration that took place on the Seine River and in the streets of Paris, the closing event was in the stadium where the athletics events were held.
"Dedicated to the rebirth of Lucifer" - Netizens accuse the Paris Olympics closing ceremony of using satanic, occult imagery
