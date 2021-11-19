Our Elected Officials Give a Damn About Us!

Whether they’re Democrats or Republicans they don’t give a damn about we the people. Those who get grilled by congress can’t ever just answer the questions. Half of them we learn lie under oath and no one is held accountable.



Rand Paul grills Fauci and we now know he lied under oath, yet no one does anything. I like Rand Paul but he’s just putting on a show to help his fundraising and looking good to his constituents for reelection. It’s all just a big show and good ole boys and girls club behind closed doors. They have way too many benefits for life, looked up to like they are special, and most are hungry for power. Not to mention how many go into DC worth less than a million dollars that come out multi-millionaires. It’s time we wake up to the truth and say enough is enough.



Keywords: Steve Cloward, Truth talk with Steve, Podcast, Solar, Advanced home Pros Solar, Advanced Home Pros, Clay Clark, Doug Billings, Stew Peters, Drain the Swamp, President Trump, Donald J. Trump