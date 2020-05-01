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ZortReport site tour: Social Network & Web 2.0 directory
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7 views • May 01, 2020
This is a web 2.0 directory website for Vail, Colorado. It features social user profiles that can be linked to Facebook, Yelpesque Google maps integrated business directory where users can rate & review local businesses, video sharing community, informational resources center on Vail mountain, blog, date weather & now report.
Call or email me for a quote on your Joomla project:
My phone # (720) 924-1872
My Email is JR (at) RoselandDigitalAgency (dot) com
More Info http://www.roselanddigitalagency.com/joomla-web-design-development/206-jreviews-development.html
2:19 Logo animation
2:25 frontpage design considerations
2:57 City photo gallery
3:36 JomSocial Community Activity Feed
4:48 Add a Listing button
5:30 Custom JReview search module
6:50 International Cities
7:30 City Hub Pages (Weather, Deals, Classified's, Travel)
10:04 Local Classified & Deals sections
12:45 User Login button and logged-in user menu
13:34 User Registration
15:20 Manage listings dashboard and JReviews PaidListings
16:48 JomSocial social networking profiles
18:00 Customized listing submission form
18:23 US directory vs International directory
24:47 Small business landing page
25:15 Easyblog
26:10 User reviews
26:35 Upgrading from Joomla 2.5 to 3.x
29:50 Fixing security vulnerabilities
30:07 JSecure
31:20 CloudFlare
33:20 GTranlate for content translation
34:10 iPad and mobile custom site layouts
35:55 Popup and adcopy
37:50 SMS Text marketing ebook
38:50 Affiliate program
42:52 Hire me! About my consulting services
Please don't contact me if your website development budget is below $1000. JReviews business models require a significant investment of my highest quality time and attention.
Connect with Jonathan Roseland
The inventor of the most clever cocktail toast ever, former participant in a bank robbery, almost died underwater twice, raconteur & smart drug dealer.
on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/JERoseland
on Twitter http://twitter.com/jroseland
Call or email me for a quote on your Joomla project:
My phone # (720) 924-1872
My Email is JR (at) RoselandDigitalAgency (dot) com
More Info http://www.roselanddigitalagency.com/joomla-web-design-development/206-jreviews-development.html
2:19 Logo animation
2:25 frontpage design considerations
2:57 City photo gallery
3:36 JomSocial Community Activity Feed
4:48 Add a Listing button
5:30 Custom JReview search module
6:50 International Cities
7:30 City Hub Pages (Weather, Deals, Classified's, Travel)
10:04 Local Classified & Deals sections
12:45 User Login button and logged-in user menu
13:34 User Registration
15:20 Manage listings dashboard and JReviews PaidListings
16:48 JomSocial social networking profiles
18:00 Customized listing submission form
18:23 US directory vs International directory
24:47 Small business landing page
25:15 Easyblog
26:10 User reviews
26:35 Upgrading from Joomla 2.5 to 3.x
29:50 Fixing security vulnerabilities
30:07 JSecure
31:20 CloudFlare
33:20 GTranlate for content translation
34:10 iPad and mobile custom site layouts
35:55 Popup and adcopy
37:50 SMS Text marketing ebook
38:50 Affiliate program
42:52 Hire me! About my consulting services
Please don't contact me if your website development budget is below $1000. JReviews business models require a significant investment of my highest quality time and attention.
Connect with Jonathan Roseland
The inventor of the most clever cocktail toast ever, former participant in a bank robbery, almost died underwater twice, raconteur & smart drug dealer.
on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/JERoseland
on Twitter http://twitter.com/jroseland
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