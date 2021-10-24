RAND PAUL ACCUSES FAUCI OF “CIVILIZATION ENDING” EXPERIMENTS + MUCH MORE!

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Wisconsin Had 7 Million Registered Voters in Inventory on Election Day But Only 5.9 Million Citizens
THE BIG STEAL: New Poll Busts Open Big Media Lie on Biden’s Alleged 2020 Surprise Voting Bloc
In 2020 Election in Wisconsin 60,000 People Registered Whose Identities Didn’t Match Corresponding State Identification
Wisconsin State Auditors Complete Election Audit – Due to Sampling, Lack of Auditor Expertise, and Technological Savvy – It’s Grossly Inadequate – Exactly What Speaker Vos Wanted
NIH Silently REMOVES “Gain of Function” from Website After Report Confirms Directors Fauci and Collins LIED to Congress About Funding the Research in China
Wisconsin Election Group Findings: 44,272 Voted WITHOUT Proof Of ID – While Margin Of Victory Only About 20,000
Immunity From Liability is the Real Immunity Problem
Hell Awaits The Minions Of The NWO
Vaccine Mandate Blowback: Why This Is FAR From Over
Marjorie Taylor Greene Submits Articles Of Impeachment Against Biden
Feds Legalize Setting Up Citizens For Crimes Ahead Of January 6th Trials
Rand Paul Accuses Fauci Of “Civilization Ending” Experiments
Putin Says West is “Completely Insane,” “Subverting Human Nature” For Allowing Takeover by Gender Mob
Fed Provocateur Caught On Camera Inciting Jan. 6 Capitol Breach
Federal Government Paying Influencers To Push Covid Vax
BLOCKED: Senate Democrats Fail To Pass Federal Elections Takeover Bill
Top 8 ways Covid face masks are HARMFUL as analyzed by a physician and former medical journal editor
Democrats Like Mask & Vaccine Mandates ‘Because It Shows Control’ Says GOP Rep. Trent Kelly
Poll: Biden Job Approval Underwater in 41 States
Video: Vindicated Rand Paul Blasts Lying Fauci Over “Civilization-ending” Experiments
Multiple counties in Maryland float plan to secede from state
Source Links:
https://realnewschannel.com
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/wisconsin-7-million-registered-voters-inventory-election-day-5-9-million-citizens/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/big-steal-new-poll-busts-open-big-media-lie-bidens-alleged-2020-surprise-voting-bloc/
THE BIG STEAL: New Poll Busts Open Big Media Lie on Biden’s Alleged 2020 Surprise Voting Bloc
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/2020-election-wisconsin-60000-people-registered-whose-identities-didnt-match-corresponding-state-identification/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/wisconsin-state-auditors-complete-election-audit-due-sampling-lack-auditor-expertise-technological-savvy-grossly-inadequate-exactly-speaker-vos-wanted/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/nih-silently-removes-gain-function-website-report-confirms-directors-fauci-collins-lied-congress-funding-research-china/
https://web.archive.org/web/20211019065407/https://www.nih.gov/news-events/gain-function-research-involving-potential-pandemic-pathogens
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/wisconsin-election-group-findings-44272-permanently-disabled-residents-voted-without-proof-margin-victory-20000/
https://banned.video/watch?id=6174705ea689a812a89c6455
https://banned.video/watch?id=61742a48644bf61287374050
https://banned.video/watch?id=617412ce644bf6128731ae7c
https://banned.video/watch?id=617354253f369811f69d87fb
https://banned.video/watch?id=617346147ca8981189fe2b1f
https://banned.video/watch?id=61732a647c7d40109361adcd
https://banned.video/watch?id=61730432e77e390ffdd4f3d7
https://banned.video/watch?id=6172faf2e77e390ffdd20170
https://banned.video/watch?id=61720622f39a930eac3c40f8
https://100percentfedup.com/blocked-senate-democrats-fail-to-pass-federal-elections-takeover-bill/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-10-22-top-8-ways-covid-face-masks-are-harmful.html
https://newspunch.com/democrats-like-mask-vaccine-mandates-because-it-shows-control-says-gop-rep-trent-kelly/
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/10/23/poll-biden-job-approval-underwater-in-41-states/
https://summit.news/2021/10/22/video-vindicated-rand-paul-blasts-lying-fauci-over-civilization-ending-experiments/
https://justthenews.com/government/local/multiple-counties-maryland-float-plan-secede-state
Help Danielle Jones and 4 children back on feet. They lost Everything in a house Fire.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-danielle-jones-and-4-children-back-on-feet?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&;utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer
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