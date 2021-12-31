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Time to be blunt. NOT THE KIDS! QUIT YOUR JOB!
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150 views • December 31, 2021
Folks. please think about your priorities. Yes. It's always the kids, if you have them. If not, since they are the future, they are your priority too. No job or travel plans or favourite restaurant is worth risking the kids. Right down to penniless and naked in the forest. NOT THE KIDS!... or anyone else. we know it's a scam, let's be blunt right now or it will be way too late. Not the kids.
Please send this video to your idiot friends and family.
www.chrispomeroy.ca
www.ottawavalleyresearchhub.ca
Please send this video to your idiot friends and family.
www.chrispomeroy.ca
www.ottawavalleyresearchhub.ca
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