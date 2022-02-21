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EP-56 Fidel Trudeau - News From the Bunker
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41 views • February 21, 2022
In today's episode Marc discussed the tyranny of Justin Trudeau.
GiveSendGo - Freedom Convoy 2022
https://givesendgo.com/FreedomConvoy2022
Check out our website for news, reviews and education!
https://TuckerSurvival.com/
News From the Bunker Podcast on Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/show/5Xl3zayxhfYUyvn3Y9SDeV
Produced by MBJ Media Services
https://mbjmedia.com/
Music courtesy of Stanley Jay Tucker
https://stanleyjaytucker.com/
GiveSendGo - Freedom Convoy 2022
https://givesendgo.com/FreedomConvoy2022
Check out our website for news, reviews and education!
https://TuckerSurvival.com/
News From the Bunker Podcast on Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/show/5Xl3zayxhfYUyvn3Y9SDeV
Produced by MBJ Media Services
https://mbjmedia.com/
Music courtesy of Stanley Jay Tucker
https://stanleyjaytucker.com/
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