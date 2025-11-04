From chronic disaster to best friends with her body

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sophie tells part two of her story, how she went from despising her body to regarding it as her best friend. Through understaning how previous lives set their mark on this life, Sophie went from being chronically ill to being happy and healthy, and ready for a life in happiness.
Did you miss part one? You can watch it here: https://www.brighteon.com/c7d1b341-698f-45f3-a33c-24b2aa5b36bf