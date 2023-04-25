Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 04/24/2023
8 views
channel image
Removing the Liberal Blindfold
Published 18 hours ago |

To the left, the truth is not what you want to tell. After all, to them lying does not hold any consequences to them. the only ones that have Consequences to lying are the repulbicans, and rightfully so. But the democrats lie, and wouldn't be caught dead telling the truth. This has to stop or we are going to lose this great nation.

Keywords
truthjusticeand the american way

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket