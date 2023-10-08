Create New Account
The Intentional Injection of Systemic Racism into the Eyes of Lady Justice
channel image
Recharge Freedom
317 Subscribers
16 views
Published Yesterday

Pamela Price the Soros district attorney from Alameda County, earlier this year issued a directive stating that crimes committed by whites would be met with  enhanced penalties, while those committed by blacks, penalties would be reduced. 
This is Ibrim Kendi is anti-racist rhetoric, manifesting itself in the real world, with the horrific consequence of dividing America and creating racial animosity were there wasn't any before. 

#pamelaprice #systemicracism #justice #woke 

MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Twitter: https://twitter.com/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more



Keywords
californiacommunismjusticejoe rogansystemic racismoaklandshow trialindoctrination of childrenanti-racistrestorative justicelady justicejustice is blindibram kendiwolktwo-tiered justice systempamela pricealameda countyhome depot murder

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket