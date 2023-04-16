Special Guest Kate Shemirani - Connecting the Dots With Government Euthanasia Agenda

Your host Scott Schara and guest Kate Shemirani discuss the dangers of hospital protocols and the government euthanasia agenda.Show more





Kate Shemirani was born in Nottingham England in 1965. She’s the youngest of three daughters to a working-class family. Kate trained as a nurse over 36 years ago and worked in many clinical areas gaining a plethora of experience. She also worked later as a flight attendant for British Airways and fulfilled a childhood dream of travelling the world. She married in her 30s and had four children in quick succession. She was blessed with two sons and two daughters. When Kate was 46 years of age she was diagnosed with a very aggressive and deadly breast cancer. This event was to completely change her life. Following lots of research she declined chemotherapy and radiotherapy and all other drugs and followed the full Gerson therapy for two years. She is alive and well and cancer free for 11 years. She consults with patients worldwide who wish to know and learn how to avoid and reverse disease naturally. She is a health expert and nurse.





Kate has full knowledge of the tyranny and corruption that is government and pharmaceuticals. When the Covid plandemic came to town, Kate led rallies and was very vocal about bastardized science. She was arrested and had her home raided. She was charged and convicted as criminal.





She is the co-founder of the British Nursing alliance. Her mission is to teach nurses to be true ministers of health, being patient advocates at all times. She is a regular guest on Sons of Liberty radio USA and hosts her own show on Unity News Network.





Links referenced in this episode:





MEDICARE EVIDENCE DEVELOPMENT &COVERAGE ADVISORYCOMMITTEE https://www.dropbox.com/s/8lit8eij3vc7cab/MEDCAC%20Charter.pdf?dl=0





Death row med request short version https://www.dropbox.com/s/l3f6c0h2qsaqwve/Death%20row%20med%20request%20short%20version.docx.pdf?dl=0





Grace's Last Day https://www.dropbox.com/s/sfxwehurll12ohe/Grace%27s%20Last%20Day.docx.pdf?dl=0





15 J. Am. Physicians & Surgeons: "ObamaCare": What Is In It?

https://go.gale.com/ps/i.do?p=AONE&u=googlescholar&id=GALE|A265755118&v=2.1&it=r&sid=AONE&asid=c74a1285





CMS Discontinues Prior Guidance on Visitation Restrictions and Rescinds COVID-19 Focus Infection Control Survey Procedures https://www.healthlawadvisor.com/2022/02/11/cms-discontinues-prior-guidance-on-visitation-restrictions-and-rescinds-covid-19-focus-infection-control-survey-procedures/





Disturbing revelations about assisted suicide: ‘They may end up drowning’ https://www.liveaction.org/news/disturbing-revelations-assisted-suicide-drowning/





Links to watch Kate Shemirani:





https://dlive.tv/unitynews





https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/author/timbrown/





