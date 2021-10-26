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Dr. Harvery Risch Says the CDC is Telling Noble Lies in Order to Convince Americans We Need to Vaccinate Our 5-12 Year Olds
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320 views • October 26, 2021
"I don't understand the mindset of officials who think that noble lying, so-called noble lying, to the population, is a valid approach to governance of public health."
-Harvey Risch, MD, Harvard Epidemiology
-Harvey Risch, MD, Harvard Epidemiology
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