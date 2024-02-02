IS GOD A DECEIVER AND A DESTROYER ?

A New Revelation and Biblical Perspective:

Second part of the arguments of the New Revelation (the Lord through Jakob Lorber and Gottfried Mayerhofer) for the God of infinite love, mercy and compassion incarnated in the man Jesus Christ for the salvation of humanity and all material creation; let's remind that the New Revelation books, especially The Great Gospel of John, Gifts of Heaven, The Household of God, Explanation of Scriptures, give manifold direct explanations or hints to the spiritual language of correspondences used in the communication of God with the prophets and in the parables of the Lord Himself, without which no reliable understanding of the Scriptures is possible. Certainly, these spiritual mysteries can be also directly revealed by the Lord through His Holy Spirit to any true followers of the Lord, but to my understanding, nowhere in the known theological, pastoral, mystic or prophetic literature such major unveiling of the secrets of the Word of God (and all His creation) has been encountered save in the New Revelation - a fact which also converges with the prophecy of the two witnesses of the Lord that precede His Second Coming and defeat of the dragon and the beast (Rev 11).





