Pitted and puréed dates are the main ingredient in many energy bars because they're healthy, delicious and mostly solid at room temperature. It's way cheaper if you buy a big block of it, and tastes great even if you don't add anything.





https://ilovedatelady.com/products/date-paste





---





DONATE: https://cahlen.org/gift

CONTACT: https://cahlen.org/contact

SUBSCRIBE: https://cahlen.org/subscribe

GEAR LIST: https://cahlen.org/gear

NOTICE: https://cahlen.org/notice