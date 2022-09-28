Europe Will Eventually Follow the U.S. Path in Decoupling From Communist China

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https://gnews.org/post/p1qcw0382
Miles Guo said in his Grand Live Broadcast on September 25 that the next six months will be the most critical period to test Europe’s economic decision to decouple from Communist China. The decoupling must eventually happen, but it will experience some circumstances